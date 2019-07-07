Ruth Maud Young Robins, 89, passed away July 2, 2019, in St. George, Utah surrounded by her family.
She was born January 27, 1930, in Mona, Utah the daughter of Alton B. and Celia Sperry Young. Ruth graduated from Davis High School and graduated from Dental School with a Dental Assistant Certification.
Ruth married Noel Robins for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on February 25, 1948.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed many special church callings; Ward and Stake Primary Boards, Ward and Stake Relief Society Boards, and held the Woman's Meritus Award in Scouting. She was given the privilege of teaching many classes but especially enjoyed teaching Gospel Doctrine. Ruth had a great love of music and enjoyed oil painting.
Ruth was a member of the Western Art Guild and the Utah Dental Assistants Associations.
Surviving are her children: Linda Robins Graham (Royce), Mesquite, NV; Doug Robins (Pam), Rigby, ID; Allen Robins (Michelle), Challis, ID; Kelly Robins (Anita), Layton, UT; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, three great-great- grandchildren, three sisters, Dorothy Paterakis, Layton, UT; Shirley Barber, Syracuse, UT; Orell Bindrup, Morgan, UT; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Noel Robins; grandson, Cody Lee Robins, brother, Clark Young and sister, Afton Young.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No., Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Tuesday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care provided by both past and present personnel while Ruth resided at The Retreat at Sunbrook Enhanced Care and the Specialized Hospice services provided by Applegate in St. George, UT.
Condolences may be shared at: