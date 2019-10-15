Ruth May Taylor passed away October 12, 2019, at her home with her husband, daughter and dog, Sky, at her side.
She was born October 29, 1928, in Ogden, Utah to Charles H. Williamson and Eva M. Eddy Williamson. She has two brothers, Ray (Jane) Williamson and LaMar (Jackie) Williamson.
Ruth was married to Eldon LeRoy Taylor for 62 years. They have one daughter, Linda.
She attended Ogden High School. She was employed for a while at St. Benedicts Hospital housekeeping department. Later enjoyed being a housewife and taking care of children in her home. She was an amazing, loving childcare giver to her three grandchildren while her daughter worked.
Ruth and her husband loved to jitter-bug and danced often. She was an avid bowler on several leagues and served as secretary. She was a big time Utah Jazz fan. She enjoyed fishing and camping, especially camping at their Bear Lake RV lot in Idaho. She loved to crochet many items, crocheting lap blankets for family and friends up to the last few days of her life.
She has three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. She was the 2nd in the first five generations and the 1st in the second five generations.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road. The family will meet with friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
