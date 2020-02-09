Ruth Porter

December 14, 1921 ~ February 5, 2020
"Together Again"^
OGDEN^- Ruth Griffin Porter, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Legacy House Assisted Living in South Ogden from natural causes.
She was born December 14, 1921, in Logan, the daughter of Thomas Edwin Griffin and Mattie Christina Jenkins.
She was one of five children and was raised in Newton, Utah and graduated from North Cache High School. She met her soul-mate Otto Porter in Cache Valley and they were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on August 15, 1940.
Ruth and Otto moved to Ogden in 1943. She returned to Newton after Otto left to serve his country in the Navy during World War II, from 1945 to 1946.
After the war they returned to Ogden, living in Washington Terrace. Then built their own home in South Ogden where they lived and raised four children. She was a helpful and supportive wife and was the bookkeeper for their business, doing floor coverings and countertops.
She was a talented seamstress, gardener, and a great cook. Her homemade bread, rolls, and candies were loved by all.
Ruth was active in the LDS Church, serving in the Primary and many other callings. She was a loving and caring wife and mother. She and Otto loved traveling and were able to visit many different countries.
Ruth is survived by three daughters, Cherrie Walker, Washington Terrace; Vickie Andersen, Layton; Dixie Martini, Syracuse; one son, Otto Wayne Porter, Washington Terrace; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, her parents, two sisters, and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with family on Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
