Ruth Rhees Christofferson
October 19, 1927 ~ February 14, 2021
Ruth Rhees Christofferson, 93, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021. She was born at home in Pleasant View, Utah on October 19, 1927. She was the sixth of seven children born to Horace C. and Elizabeth Deem Rhees. She graduated from Weber High School and Weber College. She was the first in her family to graduate from college. She was later surpassed by her younger brother, Ralph. She grew up on a farm so she knew how to work hard. Ruth was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She married Robert Eugene Christofferson in 1947. Together they had four beautiful children, Robert R. (Jane), David E. (Jeanie), Ann Marie Shupe, and Janet Ruth Christofferson. Bob passed away on March 8, 2016.
After graduating college and marrying, she knew she needed help in certain areas so she went back to school and studied sewing, tailoring, and knitting. The knitting class she took did not take well though. She made almost all of her daughter's clothes and all of her best dresses for a long time. She helped raise a garden and canned everything that was available to help feed their family. She had a love of flowers and worked in her yard until she was very old. In winters she enjoyed crafting and sewing. She received two best of show ribbons at fairs, one for a needlepoint picture and one for braided rugs. In her younger years she loved water skiing. She also loved fishing trips with Bob for many years.
After the children were all raised, Bob and Ruth became empty nesters, they traveled to several foreign countries. They had many trips back and forth across America. She enjoyed traveling very much.
Ruth leaves behind her children, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and brother, Ralph C. (Karen) Rhees. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son-in-law, Cary L. Shupe; granddaughter, Amy Marie Shupe; and five siblings and their spouses, Margaret (Bernard) Cragun, Melvin (Vallie) Rhees, Donald (Juanita) Rhees, Doris (Jay) Lowder, Carl (Mary Lou Rhees).
If she were here today she would say she had had a very good life, but she will be happy to go find her beloved Bob.
She loved and enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She especially wants to thank her children for all of their help.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden. Services entrusted to Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary.