Ruth W Aders
Ruth W Aders, 81 of Roy, Utah was called home on August 13, 2020 after a long battle with illness and life's challenges.
Born March 13, 1939 in Huntington, Utah to Melvin L and Winifred K Warren. One of 12 children of which 4 siblings remain.
She married Larry D. Aders on November 21 1958. Mother to 4 children.
Ruth attended elementary and secondary school in Price, Utah.
She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved family, friends, outdoors, crocheting, cooking and caring for others.
Ruth was an example of unconditional love and had a smile and kind word for all who passed her way.
We will always miss her smile, sparkle and the twinkle in her eye.
She is survived by her husband Larry, children: Clyde (Misty) Aders, Shari (Scott) Combe, Dawn (Todd) Richins, Michele (Clint) Thomas, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
The family extends a special note of gratitude to Dr. Rachael Stubbs and especially to our "Angel" in our time of grief, JoAnne Furbush, RN of Sandy Health and rehab center.
A celebration of life will be held and we will honor Ruth at a later date when the current world health situation has improved.
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.