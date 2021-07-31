Ruth Wood
On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, as the sun was rising Ruth Wood passed away with her eldest son by her side. She will be greatly missed by her 4 children, their spouses, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ruth was born on August 7, 1935, in Heyburn, Idaho. She was the fourth child of Ruth and Parley George. She had four brothers and one sister. Ruth was the only girl with four brothers until her sister was born 10 years later. She said she was always a "tom boy" because she had to keep up with all those brothers. Those baseball games were pretty brutal.
When Ruth was young, she and her younger brother Gerald would spend the summers with her grandmother in Idaho on the Utah/Idaho border by Bear Lake. Her grandmother would shoot raccoons while sitting on the porch protecting her vegetables. We are not sure whether she really did but it does make for a good story. She had great memories of those summers with her brother and grandparents.
During her school years her family moved from Idaho to Ogden, Utah. Ruth graduated from Ogden High. In high school she was noted for her artistic talent. She painted a mural on the walls of the "Ogden Tigers." Immediately after graduation with her "Handsome Airman" returning from Korea, she got married and went off to a great adventure in the south. Her husband was stationed at Maxwell AFB, Montgomery, Alabama. As a young woman from a small town in Utah she experienced the civil rights movement of Rosa Parks first hand. Her world opened up to so many new experiences. She loved telling us that she experienced History first hand.
While Ruth and her husband Bennie were living in the south their family grew to 6. Her 4 little door steps were born. In 1961 the family moved back to Ogden, Utah. Boy that trip was something traveling across the United States in a station wagon with four little ones and no air-conditioning. They finally settled in Sunset.
Although, Ruth did not have a professional career we all feel that her job of mother raising her children and helping with the grandchildren/great grandchildren is every bit as noteworthy. She loved to cook and her Thanksgiving Dinners, with southern dressing and her famous slush would make your mouth water.
Ruth is survived by her children, Emery (Jodie), Don (Barbara), Linda (Paul) and Teresa, 6 grandchildren, Melissa, Gage, Justin, Chance, Rashell and Jay 5 great grandchildren, Talon, Baylee, Jaycee, Joey and Rebecca. Along with her brother Clyde, sister Carol, sister in-laws Jeanette and Jean.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bennie, and brothers Parley, Dale and Gerald.
The family would like to thank the Family Tree assisted living of West Point and all their compassionate staff to include Brio Hospice.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Aug 2, 2021 at 10:00 am Clearfield Cemetery.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1990 W Roy, UT.
