October 16, 1929 ~ April 20, 2020
Ruth "Yaeko"Oda, 90, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2020, at home of causes incident to age. She was born on October 16, 1929, in Orange County, California to Sukito and Fusae Ishii Matsushima.
In 1942 her family evacuated from Southern California to Deweyville, Utah and then to Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1947. She graduated from the Holy Cross Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. Ruth worked as an Operating Room Nurse at the Thomas Dee Hospital, LDS Hospital, McKay Dee Hospital and retired from McKay Dee Surgical Center. After her retirement, she volunteered at McKay Dee Hospital for many years.
Ruth married Jimi Oda in Reno, Nevada. Jimi was a member of the 442th RCT and he and Ruth traveled to numerous veterans' reunions and events. Ruth looked forward to the annual Nisei Veterans reunion; after Jimi's passing, she attended annually with her son and grand children.
Ruth was active in Ogden Japanese Christian Church where she served as a board member. She would often help with Fellowship Tea after Sunday Services and was considered one of the "nice old church ladies."
Ruth is survived by her son, Vincent (Jennifer) Oda, Syracuse, UT; grandchildren, Kailie Oda, Cameron Oda, Parker Oda and Rylan Oda; four nephews and two nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jimi; sister, Edith Yei; brother, Theodore and Mary Matsushima; sister-in-law, Edith, and Kazuo Miya; and sister-in-law, Tsuzuye and Fred Sugimoto.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to McKay Dee Foundation.
