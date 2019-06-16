October 21, 1974 ~ June 13, 2019
Ryan Jeffry Kent, age 44, of Garland, Utah, passed away June 13, 2019, surrounded by his family who loved him so much at the University of Utah Hospital. Ryan was born October 21, 1974, in Logan, Utah to Jeffry and Myrna (Andersen) Kent. Ryan grew up in Tremonton, Utah and attended Bear River High School. Ryan married his high school sweetheart, Jamie (Richards) Kent on March 18, 1995, in the Logan LDS Temple. Ryan attended Utah State University and graduated from the University of Phoenix with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management. He was employed at Northrop Grumman (previously ATK) for the past 21 years and currently was an Operations Manager.
Ryan loved coaching his kids in all kinds of sports. He had a special love for the Bear River Youth Baseball team that he coached for eight years. He also enjoyed coaching the Bear River High School freshmen football team. Ryan loved going on trips and jeep rides with his family. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved serving in his church callings, which included his current calling as first counselor in the Garland 6th Ward Bishopric, and past callings in the young men's, and primary.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Jamie (Richards) Kent; his children, Tayler Kent, Makayden Ryan Kent (currently serving in the Alaska Anchorage Mission), and Kenzie Kent; parents, Jeff and Myrna (Anderson) Kent; parent-in-laws, Mark and Jeanine (White) Richards; sisters, Angie (Travis) Johnsen, Cami (Marc) Farnworth, Jeniece (Justin) Scott, and Tiffany (Justin) Wakely; sister and brother-in-laws, Lisa (Trent) Toone, Krisanne (Tony) Weston, Natalie (Justin) Holmgren, and Jake (Nicole) Richards; and many nieces and nephews. Ryan was preceded in death by his grand-parents and grand-parent-in-laws, Dan and Jeanine (Parry) Kent, Stanley and Bernice (Anderson) Andersen, Myron and Nadine (Ballard) Richards, and James J. and Zenna (Archibald) White; and an infant nephew, Kent Jeffry Johnsen.
Funeral services will be June 18, at 11:00 a.m. at the Garland Tabernacle (140 W. Factory St, Garland) with a viewing prior to the service from 9:00-10:30 a.m. There will also be a viewing Monday evening, June 17, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Garland Tabernacle (140 W. Factory St, Garland). Interment will be in the Riverside Cemetery.
