Ryan Kenneth Stuart
Ryan Kenneth Stuart died suddenly on Saturday February 27, 2021 in Ogden. He was born on May 18, 1988, the fourth of five children of Shirley (Garrett) and Gregory Lynn Stuart.
Ryan was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an Eagle Scout. He was a 2006 graduate of Clearfield HS where he was an excellent student and athlete. He ran track, was captain of the football team, and a member of National Honor Society. Ryan received an appointment to and attended the US Air Force Academy and later graduated from Utah State University.
Ryan was a creative, hardworking, deep thinking and imaginative man with a keen intellect and a good heart. There was little that he could not achieve when he set his mind to it. He used his creativity and work ethic to build his home renovation business, Renov8 and Cre8, LLC, in Ogden. His generous, kind heart, often lead him to hire day laborers from among those who were struggling.
Art, in its various forms, was the hallmark of his adult life. He loved to draw, paint, weld 3-D art pieces, compose music and create beauty in his renovation projects. Ryan enjoyed disc golf, long boarding, hiking and snowboarding. He loved hiking, particularly with his dog, Bella.
Despite his many gifts, Ryan battled mental health and substance abuse challenges, which waxed and waned, but greatly impacted his adult life. All who love him hope that he is finally at peace.
Ryan will be sorely missed by his parents, Greg and Shirley Stuart of Hyrum, siblings Ammon and Ashley (Davis) Stuart of Uintah, Brady and Tessa (Harbertson) Stuart of Ogden, Marianne and Landon Pitcher of Lehi and Jacqueline and Tyson Lloyd of Uintah, his beloved Bella, and 10 nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Ryan is predeceased by his grandparents Verl and Lucile Garrett of Hyrum, previously of Syracuse and Kenneth Stuart of Uintah. He is survived by his grandmother Marion Stuart of Ogden.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 South 2000 West, Syracuse. Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Ryan's obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ogden Rescue Mission to continue Ryan's generosity to those who struggle. https://ogdenrescuemission.org/donate/
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.