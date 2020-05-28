May 29, 1985 ~ May 24, 2020
Ryan Kimo Sonognini, born May 29, 1985; passed away, May 24, 2020. Ryan grew up in West Haven, UT and later resided in Farr West, UT with his wife Michelle and two boys Caleb and Hyrum. He passed away on Sunday, May 24 surrounded by his loving family after fighting terminal cancer for 10 months.
Ryan, most known for his kind, loving, patient, and generous heart, was loved by everyone that knew him. He had a strong testimony of the gospel and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He was the soft-spoken sibling of his four brothers and two sisters. Ohana was everything to him. During his early childhood years, you could find him outside riding his bike, jumping on the trampoline, or playing night games with his siblings, cousins, and neighbors. He loved playing football, basketball, baseball, and excelled at golf.
His favorite thing to do was go camping and to the lake with family. In September 09, he met the love of his life and knew immediately he wanted to marry her. On February 13, 2010, Ryan and Michelle were sealed in the Logan temple for all eternity. They have two sons together and they are his world. Ryan worked on many projects. He would build and construct and Caleb always right by his side to help him.
He had a love for music and played the piano, guitar, and ukulele. He and Michelle would play their music together and bring light to everyone that heard them. Ryan was known for cooking up his dad's secret recipes for the Sonognini annual 4th of July party. He spent days preparing and always made sure everyone else was enjoying themselves. He had a love for teaching and a strong belief kids learn at their own pace. His philosophy was simply to help his students get to the next level. A problem solver at heart. Whether it was a Math problem or personal problems, he was going to help you find a solution. He has a master's degree in mathematics and taught Math at many different schools and universities. He will be loved and missed by all that knew him. Our lives are better because he was a part of them. A Hui Hou Kakou Ryan.
Ryan is survived by his parents Mike & Susan Sonognini; his wife Michelle and sons Caleb (Seven) and Hyrum (Five); siblings Mike (Jenn), Shane (Kim), Kami (Dustin), Jeff (Alise), Chris, and Stef (Tyler); grandparents (Sonognini), cousins, aunties, uncles, and nieces & nephews, who will forever look up to his example.
Preceded in death by his grandparents (Egginton) and nephew Jarek. Viewing will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Premier Mortuary, 5335 1950 W. St, Roy, UT. Early viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. before the funeral service at Mike and Susan Sonognini's. Funeral services will be held at his childhood home on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., 2899 W. 3775 So, West Haven, UT.
