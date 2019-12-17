November 23, 2004 ~ December 11, 2019
Ryder Kodah Palmer went into the loving arms of his Father in Heaven on December 11, 2019. Born in Monticello, UT on November 23, 2004, he is dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed until they meet again. Ryder has a wonderful, infectious smile that lit up a room. As a child he loved playing with his older brothers and sister and cousins at their grandparents' cabin, making many wonderful memories there. At age five his mother Chelsie passed away leaving a sadness in his heart.
At age eight, his Dad met and fell in love with Ryder's stepmom, Jen. At that time, they moved to North Ogden. He found enjoyment in all that he did. He loved his time camping with the Scouts in the summer and playing sports. He was active in his Priesthood Quorum where he enjoyed serving and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ryder was very outgoing and made friends easily. He loved playing football and telling everyone about his awesome team. Ryder was a team player and didn't have to be the star, just truly loved being a part of the team. This is the way he enjoyed his life. He tried to make the most of all that he did. He was energetic and hardworking and had so many hopes and dreams. Ryder loved acting in school plays and was a natural leader there. He enjoyed his time at Maria Montessori Academy and felt like a Rockstar there. Ryder is so proud of his older siblings and wanted to be with them whenever he could. He loved spending time with his oldest brother Elijah, and his niece and nephew. He was a loving uncle. His brother Zoelan worked at his school and he loved the time they had together there. When his brother Cyrus became a Marine, he decided he too would like to follow in his footsteps and serve his country. Ryder loved to serve others and spent many hours with his Grandma Barnes on her farm, hauling hay, irrigating the field or sitting around the fire talking.
Ryder has a special bond with his Grammy and Granddad. He cherished his time with them and loves and respects them.
He enjoyed biking, skateboarding, hanging out with his brother Davis and friends, fishing and hunting with his Dad, (getting his first deer at age 13). Ryder and his Dad had many adventures together and they had a good time together no matter what they were doing. Ryder was a great help to his Dad and whatever his Dad asked, Ryder was right beside him, helping him. Ryder also enjoyed working with Jen on projects. He loved to talk and have one on one time with her.
Ryder is survived by his Dad, Chad Ray Palmer, and Stepmom, Jennifer Barnes Palmer, nine siblings, Elijah (Bailey), Sequoya, Cyrus (Avonlee), Zoelan Palmer, Katelyn, Zachary, Davis, Ethan and Carlie Bailey. Grandparents, Ray and MaryHelen Palmer and David and Penny Baker Barnes. And many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins who will miss him very much.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at LDS Chapel 3350 North 1050 East North Ogden. Viewing at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on Tuesday, December 17th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and at the church prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
