S. Ivan Quist

March 3, 1930 ~ June 20, 2019
The sun went down in many hearts as they learned of the passing of Ivan Quist. He lived a very extraordinary life, in seemingly ordinary surroundings. Ivan was born March 3, 1930, son of C. Ivan and Cleo Cornia Quist. He passed away at home from congestive heart failure on June 20, 2019, at age 89.
Ivan was born in Ogden, Utah, and grew up with a sharp wit and sense of adventure. He attended Weber High School and received a bachelor's and master's degree from Utah State University.
He married LaVoie Ozmun on April 12, 1949, and their marriage was later solemnized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple. They lived a love story for 70 years.
Ivan has been employed at Aultorest Mortuary, as a cowboy on family ranches in Woodruff and Randolph, Defense Depot Ogden, Kress Co., Naval Defense Depot Ogden, Boyles Grocery, Hill Air Force Base, Standard Plumbing, Dee Hospital, and as an educator, counselor, and administrator for the Ogden City School District, retiring in 1989.
He has belonged to various organizations throughout the years including the Weber Co. Sheriff's Mounted Posse. He served in numerous callings in the LDS Church. He and LaVoie served in the New York Gowanda LDS Mission from 1994 to 1995. He was an ordinance worker in the Ogden LDS Temple.
Ivan raised and rode beautiful Arabian horses, trained, participated in, and won endurance races. He sat on a horse like it was part of him. We won't soon forget the picture in our minds of him walking down the road in his bathing suit, white terry robe, cowboy boots and hat-leading a horse down for a swim. He was a true cowboy. Ivan tooled countless leather pieces through the years; they are treasured by their many recipients. He played sports with a vengeance, basketball with his "lunch bunch" team was part of life for over 20 years. Never did he miss an opportunity to serve, financially and emotionally. Perhaps his greatest legacy is the lives he touched and changed. He helped us all reach for the stars. He believed in us until we too believed.
Ivan is survived by his three siblings, LuAnn Slater, Edna Porter, and Larry Quist; five children: Farley (Judy) Quist, Liberty; Debbie (Allen) Melle, Huntsville; Jeanette (Mark) Goodson, Huntsville; Rob (Heather) Quist, Japan; and Jeff (Melissa) Quist, Syracuse; two "adopted" children, Helena (Rich) Carapellatti, Arizona; and Tammy (Rob) Will, Draper. He has adored 17 grandchildren and their spouses, and 33 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his eternal sweetheart, LaVoie; and beloved grandson, Coleman Quist.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Huntsville Stake Center, 6450 East 1900 North, Eden. The family looks forward to visiting, with friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., and Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment, Huntsville Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Hearts for Hospice and Home Health for their compassion and tenderness, Lindquist Mortuary for going above and beyond, and the Middlefork Ward for their love and many acts of service.
Condolences may be shared at: