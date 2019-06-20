September 17, 1925 ~ June 16, 2019
Sadie Belle Solomon passed away June 16, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born September 17, 1925, to Evelyn Irene Brown and Dewey Edgar Harris, in Gilmer, TX. She graduated from North Cache High School and attended Utah State University and Stevens-Henager College.
She married Donald Solomon on August 19, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple.
During World War II, she worked on instruments in B-24 Bombers at Hill Field. After the war ended, she worked as a telephone operator for Mountain Bell over nine years. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, and loved a good Canasta game. She made beautiful quilts. She held many callings in the Church. She loved doing genealogy and temple work. She loved spending time with all of her family and loved helping them. She made friends everywhere she went.
Sadie Belle is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jann (Hales) Solomon; daughter, Debra (Ron) Lacey; daughter, Denise (Robert) Bray; eight grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her son, Donald Dewey Solomon; her parents, and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
