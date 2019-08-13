October 2, 1932 ~ August 11, 2019
On August 11, 2019, the good Lord called home sweet Mom, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Great-great-grandmother, Zoraida "Sadie" Rendon. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 2, 1932, to Luis and Carlotta Martinez, in Lyden, New Mexico. She lived in Ogden, Utah most of her life. In 1946 she married Leo Rendon and they were blessed with five children.
Sadie worked as site manager at Weber County Nutrition for many years. Sadie had several loves in her life as far as hobbies go. Sadie loved cooking for family and friends, especially her famous tamales. She loved Wendover, playing poker and, of course, Bingo.
She loved getting her hair done and always happy when she had visitors. She always loved spoiling her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; sons: Mike, Kenny and Billy; four brothers, and two sisters.
Sadie is survived by son, Nelson (Gloria) Rendon; daughter, Darlene (John) Overton; brother, Tony Martinez; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nine great-great- grandchildren; and a special niece, Bertha Medina. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank her care givers at South Ogden Post Acute, especially Julianne and Christina and the Applegate Hospice team led by Stephanie Strong.
Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 514 24th St, Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St, Ogden, Utah. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 100 N. Monroe Blvd, Ogden, Utah.
