December 21, 1926 ~ June 17, 2019
Sally Beverly Nell Ramsdell Munns, age 92, of Garland, Utah, passed away June 17, 2019, in Tremonton, Utah. Sally was born December 21, 1926, in Bear River City, Utah to Dewey Ramsdell and Flossie Anderson. Sally grew up in Bear River City and graduated from Box Elder High School. Sally married her sweetheart Boyd W. Munns on Valentine's Day February 14, 1947, in Garland, Utah. Later their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple. Boyd and Sally were married for 70 years. They created a memorable life in Garland raising five children on the family farm.
Sally enjoyed being a mother, a grandmother, and housewife. She especially enjoyed being the boss of Slash M. Ranch. Sally was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she served in various callings throughout her life. She was PTA President of Bear River Middle School and was a member of the Garland Civic Home Arts club for many years. Sally volunteered as a Pink Lady at Bear River Hospital for 30 plus years and logged over 5000 hours of service.
Sally had a great love for Football which led to Sally and Boyd donating land in Garland to make the Sally Bo Field a home for the Bear River Little League Football.
Sally is survived by her five children: Randee (Linda) Munns, Kathleen (Alan) Jensen, Tim (Laurie) Munns, Tom (Sindy) Munns, Chubb (Jan) Munns, 17 Grandchildren, 40 Great- grandchildren with three more on the way.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband Boyd W. Munns, granddaughter Darcee Munns, her parents Dewey and Flossie Ramsdell, her in-laws Frank and Mable Munns, one sister Kathleen, and two brothers Dee and Dick.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., Garland Tabernacle 140 W Factory. Viewing Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home 111 N 100 E Tremonton, Utah from 5-7 p.m. Also prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Garland Tabernacle. Interment at the Garland City Cemetery.
Special thanks to the Mission at Bear River Nursing Home and Our House Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at: