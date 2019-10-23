September 26, 1938 ~ October 19, 2019
Sally D. Hansen from Roy, Utah returned to her Heavenly Father and the arms of her loved ones already there on October 19, 2019. Sally was born to Vern and Hazel Dinsdale on September 26, 1938.
She had five children, Craig (deceased), Sheri (Mike), Lori (Steve), Mechele (Rod) and Angela. She was the grandma to 20 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild. She is survived by her brother, Bill Dinsdale and was preceded in death by three siblings, Patsy Moffett, Lou-Jean Chadwick, and Tom Dinsdale.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
