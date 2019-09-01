Sally Irene Lewis

October 22, 1951 ~ August 28, 2019
Our Mother, Grandmother and friend left this earth and is now in the company of the Lord. She died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, putzing in the yard and playing in the garden.
Sally was born in Olney, Maryland to Roger and Beatrice Thompson in 1951. She was raised on the family farm in Hereford, Maryland along with her four sisters and two brothers.
In 1979, Sally met Chuck Lewis on a business trip where they felt an immediate connection and they were married shortly thereafter. Mom uprooted her life in Maryland and moved to the suburbs of Denver, Colorado where they welcomed their two sons, Elliot and Scott, to the world. Several years later, life prompted them to move to South Ogden, Utah where she has lived ever since. After, 24 years of marriage and raising the boys they divorced.
Sally had a passion for learning and sharing knowledge with others. She received both her Bachelor's degree in Psychology and Master's Degree in Educational Psychology from Weber State University. The combination of this knowledge and her desire to teach helped her to begin a new career as an educator, where she taught Special Education and Psychology at Bonneville High School; there she also created the yearbook for many years. Ms. Lewis adored her students. She loved providing them with a vibrant learning environment, and as silly as it sounds, she will be remembered by many of her students for her cinnamon toast.
Over the years she continually developed and expanded the psychology program; which even offered an AP course for her students to get college credit. Each summer, she would anxiously travel to a designated city to read and grade the written portions of these AP exams from students across the country.
Mom was small in stature but boisterous at heart. Her voice could carry for miles and was frequently heard at our soccer games that she never missed. She always thought of other people and would frequently give little trinkets and doodads to anyone she knew. She loved being out in nature and bird watching with friends. One of her favorite things was planting things and playing in the dirt. If you had a question about plants, she knew the answer. In fact, she loved plants so much that she worked at Valley Nursery during the summer months just to be able to talk to people about plants. She even became a Master Gardener.
Mom retired from teaching in 2017 and had already traveled abroad to both China and Africa. She was looking forward to spending her retirement traveling and being a Grandma to our sweet Evie. Evie and Grandma could play for hours "flying" around the yard, planting flowers in the garden and reading books. Evie will miss her Grandma so, so much. Mom never had a dog but decided to adopt a furry friend to be her retirement companion. "Teddy" made Mom laugh and she loved doting on him, getting ice cream cones at Arctic Circle and driving around with him in his seat belt in the front seat of her car.
She was a devout Christian and organ donor and while she is in Heaven her gift will live on in others.
Sally was preceded in death by her father, Roger Thompson, and her granddaughter Blakely Joe Lewis. She is survived by her two sons Elliot (Janell and Evie) and Scott (Carla) as well as her mother Beatrice Thompson and all of brothers and sisters.
We would like to thank all of her friends and neighbors for being so kind to her and helping her enjoy life with the passion that she did.
Mom, your infectious energy and loving spirit will be deeply missed. We love you and will miss you dearly.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
