April 10, 1934 ~ October 5, 2019
Sally Jean Fowler Steglich, returned to her Father in Heaven and her eternal companion on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born April 10, 1934, in Ogden, Utah to Jerold C. and Myrle Dixon Fowler. She was raised in Ogden, attended Pingree Elementary, Lewis Jr. High and graduated from Ogden High in 1952.
She married George R. Steglich in Ogden on February 19, 1954; their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple in January 1965. She was employed at Hill Air Force Base before leaving to spend three years in France and two years in Athens, Greece with her husband who worked for the government returning in 1960 to Roy, Utah where she raised her family. She retired from DDO in 1993.
She was a member of the Lake View Ward and worked in various organizations, she loved working with the youth of the church. She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and had a strong testimony of its truthfulness. Her greatest love was her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was blessed to have a companion who taught love, courage, understanding to all.
Sally is survived by her children, Kim Haws, Kevin Steglich, and Kristen Steglich; stepchildren, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Brent (Sandy) Fowler and Jeff (Melanie) Fowler; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters, Joyce, Linda, and Pam.
Our mom loved the simple things in life, her family, friends and being of service to others. We have fond memories of camping at Bear Lake, family gatherings and her always being "boss of the world". She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We love you, mom.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
The family expresses their gratitude to Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, Capital Hill Senior Living, Summitt Hospice and Touching Hearts for their love and tender care for our mom over the past four years. Especially Gloria, Andi, Noemi, Ashley, and Kristin.
