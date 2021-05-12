Sally Jeppsen Arway
September 15, 1935 ~ May 5, 2021
I grew up in Ogden, raised by my parents, Russell and Viola Jeppsen along with three younger brothers, Allan, Robert and Kent. I attended Ogden City Schools and what was then Weber Junior College, and then I received a BA at the University of Utah. While still in high school, I began working part-time at the old Carnegie Free Library and in this way found myself in a profession for which I was well suited. A few years later I completed a Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Denver.
Following a foolish first marriage, I returned to Ogden with my daughter, Anne, and began working in the library at Weber College where for 30 years I watched Weber grow from a two-year State College to a University. At Weber State I met and married Dr. Robert J. Arway. I can honestly say that we had a truly happy marriage. Bob died in 2004. All my life, I have been blessed with wonderful friends and since Bob's death they have become increasingly important to me. These friendships along with the love and support of my daughter, Anne, and son-in-law, Scott Garrett, have made these last years good ones.
I've chosen to be cremated and since I've never liked funerals, I've decided not to have one. Also please do not make a donation in my name, instead read a good book. I'm confident that my book club friends will offer up a toast in my memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com