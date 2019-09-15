Sally Knight Benzley of South Weber, Utah, on this sunny afternoon of Thursday the 12th of September, 2019, passed peacefully away with her family beside her at the age of 76, in Ogden, Utah.
Sally was born in 1942 and was raised in Blackfoot, Idaho by her parents Marjorie and Samuel Knight. Sally graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1960. Following high school, she moved to Ogden to attend beauty school where she met and married Ralph Dee Benzley in 1961. Together they raised four sons, one of whom she loved and lost to a tragic illness, Troy Lee.
She is survived by her three sons Bret of Oregon, Tres of Nevada, Brady of Utah and three grandchildren Ryker, Sawyr, and Revian, who remember her fondly as a devoted and generous mother and grandmother and homemaker into her later years.
Sally served her community for many years in hairdressing at Sally's House of Beauty. She served the beauty industry in sales and went on to serving companies through promotional advertising while she and her husband Dee raised their four children in Layton and Taylor, Utah.
Sally was always the belle of the ball, of every rodeo event where her husband would compete, the square dancing evenings or family parties. Sally was sweet, kind, and a ray of light from within. Sally was always the best to whomever she met. Sally loved good food, enjoyed going to movies, and made legendary pizza.
The most important role in her life was that of being a Mother. She cared deeply for her husband and sons, ever pushing them forward with loving guidance, support, and compassion. Sally was always known for her unconditional generosity and her forgiving nature. Sally and Dee were married 58 years.
Sally was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie, her father, Sam, and her second son, Troy Lee.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Lindquist Memorial Garden of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, UT.
