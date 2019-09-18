August 9, 1970 ~ September 15, 2019
Salvador Aparicio, 49, was born in San Angel, Michoacan, Mexico to Serafina Coria and Julio Aparicio.
Salvador was educated in Huaniqueo de Morelos, Michoacan, Mexico and graduated from Escuela Secundaria Ana Maria Gallaga.
He is survived by his wife Chris (Lujan); his son Jesus; and two step-sons J.J. and Bryan. He also leaves behind his seven brothers and four sisters: Teresa (Francisco), Angel (Graciela), Jesus (Aide), Rafael (Maria), Rosa (Jorge), Estela (Samuel), Efrain (Lupe), Victor (Ana Rosa), Veronica (Sergio), Jorge, Ramiro; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Salvador loved the outdoors; he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at their cabin. He was always laughing and talking. Anyone who knew him loved his sense of humor. He always loved to have fun and lived life to the fullest. He was a great dad, husband, and friend and he will truly be missed.
Salvador was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and one older sister.
A viewing will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 - 36th St., Ogden, UT. A Rosary will be said at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 - 24th St., Ogden, UT.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: