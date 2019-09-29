Sam L. Martinez, our Son, Brother, Father, Uncle and Friend passed away due to illness on September 20, 2019. Sam was born and raised in South Ogden to Leo and Mable Martinez. Sam attended Weber County Schools graduating from Bonneville High School, where he was a member of the wrestling team.
As a young man, Sam was a member of the Army National Guard. He also spent time working for Morton Thiokol, Union Pacific, and the Ogden Housing Authority. Sam enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors hunting and fishing with his son Cyrus by his side. Sam was not the office type; loved the freedom of being up in the mountains.
Sam was always willing and ready to give a helping hand to all those around him. We will miss Sam greatly, but as a family we take comfort in knowing that Sam is with our Father in Heaven surrounded by those who love him.
Sam is survived by many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, (Mother) Mable, (Son) Cyrus, (Brother) Ed (Susie) Martinez, (Brother) Ty (Lori) Martinez, (Sister) Yvonne (Bryce) Maw. Sam is preceded in death by his father Leo Martinez and his nephew Ethan Maw.
Burial services will be held on Saturday October 5th at 11:00 a.m. at "Evergreen Memorial Park", 100 Monroe Blvd. Ogden UT. A celebration of life will follow at the American Legion Post #9 845 west 24th St., West Ogden, from 2pm-4pm
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Gofundme under the name "Sam L. Martinez Memorial Fund" and offers their sincerest thanks to anyone who has already donated on Sam's behalf.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
