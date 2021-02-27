Samuel Lance Wakefield
July 16, 1945 - February 16, 2021
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Samuel Lance Wakefield, (Layton, Utah), who passed away on February 16, 2021, at the age of 75, peacefully surrounded by his children.
Lance was born July 16, 1945 in Ogden, Utah to Lewis Edgar and Ada Wangsgard Wakefield. He was the second eldest son of six children. He grew up and was educated in Davis County: E.M. Whitesides, Central Davis Jr. High, and graduated from Davis High in 1963 where he made many lifelong friends. Later he received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Weber College. After he finished his schooling, he worked as an engineer at Hill Air Force Base and at TRW. His faith was also an important part of his life, and he served in the bishopric in his ward.
He married Rebecca Johnson in 1973 and they had four children. They later divorced, and Lance raised the children as a single parent with support from his mother and his sisters, Lou Ann and Colleen. To his kids, Lance (Dad) was their rock and to Lance, his kids were his joy.
Lance was an incredible father, brother, friend and grandfather. He never let the health burden from his diabetes get in the way of connecting with family and friends. He always found a way to share his optimism and great sense of humor. Before he lost the strength of his legs, he was an avid bicyclist and runner. If he was asked, he would consider his greatest achievement to be his family. He instilled in each of his children a love of sports and running track, strategy games, mathematics, road trips and an appreciation of the outdoors. His children are a testament to his legacy. He guided them to pursue educational excellence, to care for others and to embrace every challenge and setback in life with resilience and optimism.
Lance was loved and cherished by many people. He was predeceased by his parents and older brother, Thayle. He is survived by two sisters: Lou Ann and Colleen, and two brothers: Theron, and Randy; his four children: Wendy and husband Dan, Jill and husband Jim, Sam and wife Milena, and Andy and wife Tara; his seven grandchildren: Kate, Abram, Oliver, Mae, Emilia, Andrea, and Anna. He had also cared for Lisa Larson (husband Jared, and children Seth, Dylan, Lily, and Maddox) like his own.
Because of the COVID-19 Virus, a private graveside service was held.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the University of Utah Health's kidney transplant program in honor of Lance Wakefield. Donations may be made by calling (801) 581-3720 (toll-free 800-716-0377).
