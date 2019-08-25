February 3, 1944 ~ August 23, 2019
Sandra Evelene Brown Montes passed away on August 23, 2019. She was born February 3, 1944, to Jack C. Brown and Evelene Holmes Brown in Brigham City, Utah. Sandra graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1962, then attended Weber State College studying anthropology and archeology.
She is survived by her niece, Andrea Curry, and her loving kitty, Ted.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Merritt Lee Montes and Jaymie Mayet Brown,; her parents; and one brother, Terry Russell Brown.
A Celebration of her Life will be announced later.
