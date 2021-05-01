Sandra Lee Parkin
August 15, 1946 ~ April 29, 2021
Sandra Lee Parkin, age 74, passed away at her home on April 29, 2021. She was born on August 14, 1946 at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Sandra was preceded in death by her beloved sons, Richard James Wardle and Kyle Anthony Parkin.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Wallace Dan Parkin; her daughters; Michele (John) King, Teri Ann Jarvis, her grandchildren, Sydney Martinez, Tyler Robbins, Ashley Jarvis, Shandi Kautzman, Mackenzie Friend, Alexandria Parker, Chloe Burnett, and her eight great-grandchildren.
Cremation care entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.