Sandra Mae Harrop Bell
1948 - 2021
Our beloved Wife, Mother, Grand and Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and friend, passed away in her sleep, June 6th, 2021, leaving those who knew and loved her, a 72 year long noble legacy.
Sandra had an older brother and was the third of three daughters born to Royal and Kyle Passey Harrop, Nov. 7th, 1948. She grew up in Roy, Utah, where she graduated from Roy High School. She married Tony Montoya, together they became the parents of 5 children. They were later divorced. She married David Lopez who died in a tragic accident shortly after they were married. In 1990 she married Glen Bell and they added one more daughter to their family. They recently celebrated their 30th Wedding Anniversary.
Through the years she worked at Bourns working in production and inspection, at AOL in customer service and for the last ten years worked at IRS. Sandra loved creating things with her skillful hands continually learning new crafts, gifting many precious things from her heart.
Sandra was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a living example of charity and love unfeigned to her family, her friends, and total strangers. Not only did she show us how to accept, serve and love others, she taught us how to work hard. She taught us throughout the many challenges in her life and most particularly in her nearly 2-year battle with ALS, courage and enduring, to the end.
Sandra was preceded in death by her daughter Melinda "Mindy" Mae, Her parents, and her brother Richard Kent Harrop. She is survived by her dear husband Glen, her precious posterity: Michael "Mike" Jason (Dawna), Benjamin "Benny" Anthony, Adam Gabriel (Kristin), Melissa Roxanne (Don) and Amber Mary and 32 Grand and Great Grandchildren. Her sisters Vicki Harrop Davis and Roslyn Harrop (Daniel) Maxwell, many dear nephews and nieces and sweet friends, particularly Sharon Allred.
The family wishes to thank Sandra's friends and tender care givers at AppleGate Hospice. Dr. Mark B. Bromberg, her ALS specialists at The University of Utah and her personal friend and long time doctor April Simkins. As well as the Canyon Hollow Ward Relief Society for their love and meals during this difficult time.
A Viewing will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Canyon Hollows Ward 1550 Rushton Ave. Ogden, Utah. The Funeral will be Monday, June 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing held prior to the services starting at 9:45 a.m. at the Canyon Hollows Ward 1550 Rushton Ave. - Ogden, Utah. Interment will be at Camps William Cemetery 1711 S 1700 W Bluffdale Utah.