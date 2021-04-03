Sandra Marie Hansen Stuart
January 30, 1942 - March 30, 2021
Sandra Marie Hansen Stuart passed away peacefully on March 30, 2021 at her home in Ogden. She was born on January 30, 1942 in Ogden, Utah. The daughter of Marie Watson and Harvey J. Hansen.
Sandy graduated from Weber High School and later graduated as a Registered Nurse from Weber State in 1984. She worked at Ogden Regional Hospital in the ACT and BHU, where she was a dedicated nurse for over 20 years.
Sandy married W. Mack Stuart on June 22, 1961.
Family and her dog Jax were her two favorite things. She enjoyed reading, traveling, her RV, watching football and her grandkids' activities. Sandy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be dearly missed.
Sandy is survived by her two sons, Rick (Tara) Stuart and Rex (Sandy) Stuart; 11 grandchildren, Chantele (Leon), Marni (Jeremy), Nikki (Brady) Mitch (Billie), Katelyn (Kory), Cody, Kelssi, Braxdon, Samantha (Derek), Elias and Lynnette (Jeremy); ten great-grandchildren, Bexlee, Demi, Lucas, Asher, Treyden, Kamrii, Stormy, Ivy, Karma, Billy Jr., with one on the way. Also survived by her siblings: Jay Hansen, Bruce (Kelly) Hansen, Marie Hansen.
Preceded in death by her husband Mack, her parents, her siblings Glain Hansen, Renee (Mel) Frandsen, and Vonda (Ruel) Thornton and sister-in-law Lee Hansen.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah with a viewing prior from 11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Funeral service live streamed on Sandy's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Interment will be in Myers Evergreen Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Lisa and her amazing neighbors for all their love and support over the years.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.