December 28, 1967 ~ August 5, 2019
Sandra Marie Hartman (age 51), beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister passed from this world on the evening of August 5, 2019, after a three year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 32 years Eddie Hartman; children Alexis, Samiah, and Elijah Hartman; parents Don and Margarita Evans; and siblings Karen King and David Evans DeMaria. She was surrounded by family in hospice care at the time of her transition and maintained her grace, humor, and poise even in her final moments.
During her life that was shorter than most, she accomplished the accolades of ten lifetimes, relentlessly following her dreams all while balancing her family life, practicing her Catholic faith, advancing her multiple careers, and pursuing endless interests and academic goals. Her most recent accomplishments include winning the second-place medal for singles tennis at the Hunstman World Senior Games in 2018 and skiing to earn her 50, 75, and 100 days pins at Snowbasin Resort with son Elijah during the 2018-19 ski season.
A US Air Force brat herself, her professional life included the title of Aerospace Engineer, a job that took her and her family to Okinawa, Japan for two years. When she wanted a change, she and her husband got their real estate licenses and formed the Hartman Home Team. But that was hardly the beginning of her ambitions ? having already earned two Master's degrees in Aerospace Engineering and Public Administration, she went on to earn her Juris Doctor degree at S.J. Quinney School of Law at the University of Utah, passing the bar exam on her first try.
When Sandra wanted to learn to ice skate, she was soon doing axels and winning medals; when she wanted to take to the skies, she flew both helicopters and fixed wing aircraft; when she wanted to write a book, she did and published it! She had a passion for traveling the world and immersing herself in different cultures. There was nothing and no one that could ever keep her from accomplishing exactly what she wanted to, and it is a comfort to her family and friends that she led such a rich life full of adventure, learning, laughter, and love.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Milton Church, 1255 N. Morgan Valley Drive, Morgan, UT. Viewings will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. also at the church.
Interment with committal rites will be at the Milton Cemetery immediately following the services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: