Sandra "Sandie" Jean Tabor

February 4, 1962 ~ July 28, 2019
Sandra "Sandie" Jean Hancey Tabor, 57, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. She was born on February 4, 1962, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Lynn Harlum and Alberta May Smith Hancey.
She worked as a retail sales associate at Home Depot for 15 years where she made many great friends. Prior to Home Depot, she worked as a Sous Chef in the restaurant industry.
Sandie married Kenneth Tabor on July 5, 1992; they later divorced.
Sandie was an amazing cook and seamstress, everyone in the family had a quilt made especially for them. She loved the water and enjoyed gardening, fishing, and reading. The holidays were always special but Christmas with Sandie Claus was the best. Sandie was one of a kind, sassy, feisty, quick-witted and always had a comeback. We will all miss our Super Woman!
Sandie is survived by her three beautiful children: Brittany (Mike) Brown, Gage (Danielle) Tabor and Eric Tabor. Also, surviving are her faithful siblings: John and Kim, Penny, Jed and Peggy, Gordan and Robin, Heather, JaLynn and Brad (deceased) and her second Mom, Connie. She has seven amazing grandchildren #8 is on the way, and many phenomenal nieces and nephews, lots of lifetime friends and best buddies wonder dogs, Bella and Max.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, grandparents, and in-laws.
Special Thanks to Dr. Carl Gray, Lynn Larsen, PA, and the nurses at Utah Oncology.
Per Sandie's wishes, there will not be a funeral or viewing, however, a memorial will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Memorial contributions in Sandie's honor can be made at any branch of American First Credit Union to the "Sandra Jean Tabor, Memorial".
