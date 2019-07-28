August 19, 1954 ~ July 24, 2019
Sandra (Sandy) Konkle Glismann, age 64, passed away July 24, 2019, at home.
She was born in Ogden, Utah to LaVern (Lloyd) and Norma Buckley on August 19, 1954.
She loved her grandchildren and having fun playing games, reading stories with them and spending time with them.
She married Rick Glismann on June 18, 1971, later sealed in the Ogden Temple.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband Rick Glismann; five sons: Johnny (Paul) Glismann, Jim Glismann, Jeremy Glismann, Joey (Tascha) Glismann and Jarrod Glismann. Also survived by her grandchildren, Brinlee, Hannah, Tanner, Lexianna, Sofia, Zoie and Perri, and many aunts and uncles.
Preceded in death by her parents, aunt, and nephew.
Graveside services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Syracuse City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
