December 14, 1941 ~ March 15, 2020
Sandra Steele Westover, age 78, passed peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020, in her Roy, UT home surrounded by family. She was born in Ogden, UT on December 14, 1941, to Blaine LeRoy and Arthella Stewart Steele. She married her high school sweetheart Jawin Clark Westover on May 24, 1963, in the Logan Utah Temple.
Sandra attended Ben Lomond High School, Weber College, and Utah State University.
She was involved in The Daughter of Utah Pioneers and The Farr Family organization.
Sandra was a secretary for most of her career. She loved her flowers, playing the piano, sewing, canning, decorating and spending time at the family cabin. She was a wonderful cook and an expert hostess.
Sandra was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She magnified many callings and had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
She was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and a loyal and dedicated friend. Sandra had a wonderful sense of humor and was an amazing example of unconditional love and enduring to the end.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Jawin; her five children, Laurie (Ron) Graham, Susan Hunter, Annette (Chad) Hazeldine, Kathy (Kit) Baker, John (Kaydee) Westover; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, and two great-step-grandchildren; her sister, Debra Clarke; and sister-in-law, Renee Steele.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dennis Steele; brother-in-law, Darrell Clarke; and sons-in-law, John Hunter and Lonnie Morgan.
The family would like to thank all of her wonderful caregivers for the compassionate and loving care they gave to Sandra and our family.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
Due to recent CDC recommendations, please use your own discretion in choosing whether to attend. The family understands.
Funeral proceedings will be streamed live on Facebook.
Condolences may be shared at: