Sandra Sue Akers
April 9, 1962 — June 6, 2021
On June 6th, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, our loving, caring, and compassionate mom, daughter, sister, and friend Sandra Sue (Taylor) Akers passed from this life after an intense, month-long fight with a lung injury. She will be dearly missed by so many people.
Sandy was born in Utah to Sandra Hislop and Harry Taylor but lived in Texas, Alaska, and North Dakota as a child before permanently settling back in Utah as a teenager. She was the life of the party everywhere she went. Being a friend or "mom" to everyone, from all walks of life. Sandra met the love of her life in 2006 and they were married on 11/11/11. When Sandy wasn’t hosting a party, painting rocks, or gardening, you would often find her playing with her 5 grandchildren Evva, Parker, Clark, KyAnne, and Isla. Who were her whole world.
Sandy had nearly 20 years of service for the IRS. While she enjoyed her job, it was the friends she made there that she loved the most.
Sandy is survived by her mother Sandra, son Dakota, daughter McKenna, 5 grandchildren, loving siblings Tammy & Troy, her dogs Sonic and CiCi, and countless other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Jeff Akers, her father Harry Taylor, her sister Felicia, and her step-dad Richard Jackson.
A viewing for Sandy will be on Thursday, June 10th at Leavitt’s Mortuary from 6pm to 8pm. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 13th at 1111 N 2000 W, Farr West, UT at 3:30pm. Sandy would’ve requested everyone to wear casual bright-colored clothing.
Flowers may be sent to 836 36th St, Ogden, UT