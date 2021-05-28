Sandra Woods
1962 - 2021
Sandra Woods, 58, died at her home in Roy, Utah, on May 23, 2021, after a year long battle with cancer.
She was born in Ogden, Utah on July 16, 1962 to Lesly and Daralyn Woods. She married Christopher Woods on December 28, 1984. Together they had 2 children, Michael and Cassie Woods.
She worked for the IRS as tax examiner for 30 years before retiring in 2020.
She was a loving, compassionate, and generous woman who always donated money to various charities and her time helping terminally ill children get on horses and leading them around to bring a sparkle of joy to their faces through Freedom Rider. She was kind to everyone she met, and blessed those she loved with her generosity and good will. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Survived by her mother Daralyn Woods, husband Christopher Woods, sister Pam Woods, son Michael Woods, and daughter Cassie Nelson, and 2 grandchildren.
Per her request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please spread some unsolicited kindness.