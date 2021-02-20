Sanoma Burke
January 3, 1949 ~ February 10, 2021
On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, Sanoma Bendixsen Burke joined her parents and sister in Heaven.
One of eight children, Sanoma grew up in a loving, yet boisterous family. She spent her entire childhood in Utah, including attending Weber State College where she met and married her ex-husband. A military man, Sanoma joined him as the Army moved them from one post to another, all over the world. They had three children together, and gave them a life full of adventure. California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia. . . . Somalia, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka were all home for various time periods, not to mention all the amazing vacations around the world.
Sanoma spent the last 25 years in Utah, close to her family.
Through all the laughs, all the card games, summers at Chautauqua ladies camp, and multiple crafts and hobbies (her crocheting skills were unmatched), she led a full life and will be missed tremendously.
Sanoma was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Laura Nelle Bendixsen, and one sister Tanya Fierro (Gary). She is survived by her three children: Thomas (Angie) Burke, Laura (Brian) Hill and Shaun Burke, grandchildren: Megan and Trevor Hill, Ashleigh (Dachota) Keller and great-granddaughter Braelynn Keller. She is also survived by six siblings: Jan Bendixsen, Lewanna Christianson, Joy (Brent) Bastow, Fonda Evans, Scott (Lynette) Bendixsen, Patrice (Wesley) Ervin and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
