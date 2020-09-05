Santiago C. Sandoval Jr.
February 27, 1977 ~ August 30, 2020
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Santiago C. Sandoval, Jr. (Santi) on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours in his sleep at home. Although it leaves a void in our hearts, we know that he is reunited with his angel mother, whom he dearly missed since the day she earned her angel wings.
Santiago was born to Jim and Elaine Sandoval in Ogden at St. Benedict's Hospital. He was born with Spina Bifida and was not expected to survive the night. As he liked to announce every birthday, that was the first of MANY times that he would defy all the odds. Over the years, the medical field was unable to explain why he would get sick or what was making him better. Family was told that they must be a "family of faith" because there was no medical explanation. This faith helped him succeed in 43 years of life.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5:00-7:30 p.m. with a Rosary from 7:30-8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT. Due to COVID, masks are required to attend.
In honor of Santiago, the family would love if you dressed up in any of his favorite sports gear or team colors.
A private mass will be held for immediate family.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11:15 am at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Primary Children's Hospital in his name.
In his memory, live life to the fullest and have a super day!!!
