July 13, 1930 ~ January 23, 2020
Marriott/Slaterville - Sarah LaRae Larsen Brown returned to Heavenly Father peacefully on January 23, 2020. She was born July 13, 1930, in Mantua, Utah the daughter of Austin A. Larsen and Nellie M. Turner.
She married Leland Brown on August 4, 1949, in the Logan Temple. They were married fifty years. He passed away on August 17, 1999.
Sarah was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions her entire life. She was also a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
She loved to visit with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren, she loved it when they came to visit, she loved her family.
Sarah is survived by four sons, Alec Brown (Elaine) of Craig Colorado, Alan Brown (Debbie) of Marriott/Slaterville, Douglas Brown (Barbara) of Cedar City and Lee Brown (Rena) of Salt Lake City; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; one sister, Nelda Hollingsworth. She was preceded in death by her husband Leland Brown; parents; brother Turner Larsen; sisters Helen Carter and Lois Sargent.
A viewing will be held Monday January 27, 2020, from 10 to 11:40 a.m. at the Mill Creek Ward, 1500 W. 250 N., Marriott/Slaterville. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery, 20th and Madison Avenue.
Special thanks to the Mill Creek Ward Relief Society and all medical personnel throughout her life.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Primary Children's Hospital or St. Jude's Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
