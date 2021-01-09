Saturnina (Nina) Bulay Bishop aka "Lola"
Saturnina (Nina) Bulay Bishop aka "Lola" was born October 15, 1950, in Dumaguete, Philippines. With a heavy heart, Nina went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 3, 2021, surrounded by her closest relatives. Nina's life was a life filled with loving kindness & gentleness. She met the love of her life, Larry Bishop, while he was stationed in Manila. They married and traveled throughout Europe and the United States before finally settling in Utah. She worked as a cook for many years with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service sharing her delicious Filipino cuisine as she went. She enjoyed playing in the bowling leagues, gardening, attending church & volunteering her time to the church nursery & food bank faithfully. Nina & Larry had 4 daughters, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. "Lola" helped raise each of her 9 grandchildren always providing and giving everything, she had. She was so Christ-centered and shared the love of Jesus Christ with everyone she knew. She had a carefree, humble & kind spirit putting God & family first always. She sought to put others needs before her own. Her trust in God was first and foremost, even in the worst of times. She lived by God's word & thanked him continually, "God is so good. He has blessed my family." We were so lucky she was ours. Nina is survived by her husband of 49 years, Lawrence Bishop, and her 4 daughters: Jennifer (Shaun) Albert, Theresa (Rob) Nye, Ruth (Nick) Holley and Rebekah (David) Medel. A wife, mother, grandmother, sister, Auntie, and friend will be truly missed but is in the presence of her Savior, awaiting the day we will meet again.
Public viewing to be held Monday, January 11, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 2025 W. 5700 S. Roy, Utah at 11:00 am. Graveside service to follow at Clearfield City cemetery.
Funeral services will be live-streamed and may be viewed at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page and at the bottom of Saturnina's obituary page on Myers Mortuary Website starting at 10:55 a.m.