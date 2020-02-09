May 21, 1971 ~ February 5, 2020
Scott Alan Hawkins, 48, passed away on February 5, 2020, at his home.
Scott was preceded in death by his brother James N. Hawkins, and his parents, Diane and Sherman.
He is survived by his older sister; Michelle and her family, younger brother; Jefferey and younger sister; Teresa.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2:00 at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Services under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary
