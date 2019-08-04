Scott Geno Posselli, was born on August 15, 1956, to Fay and Eugene Posselli in SLC, UT. Scott was one of the greatest men to Grace this Earth, his presence was something words cannot describe.
Scott is survived by his children: Brandy (Jason) Clydesdale, Nick (Holly), and Josh (Rachel) grandchildren: Kaylee, Brexton and Talon, his sister Gina (Rich) Thomason, his brother Paul (Dee) his nieces and nephews Darcy, Brittni, Tony and Joey.
Scott will always be remembered for his warm heart and amazing soul.
A Celebration of Scott's Life will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Olaf's Catholic Church, 276 East 1700 South, Bountiful. Committal to follow at Mt. Olivet, 1342 East 500 South.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the M.S. society to combat this horrible disease.
Send photos and memories with the family at: