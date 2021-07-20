Scott Gianchetta
3/18/53~7/12/21
Scott D. Gianchetta beloved Husband, Dad, Haffa, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Hero, Coach, Brother, Teacher & Friend went from the loving arms of his wife to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father, July 12, 2021. He was born in Idaho Falls to Jean and Gaetano Joseph Gianchetta. He grew up in Sunset, graduating from Clearfield High School. He married the love of his life Pat Clark. Together they raised two amazing boys who grew up to be two incredible men.
Scott served in the Marine Corp as a Sgt Military Police. He served as a Police Officer for Clearfield City for over 20 years. He also served on the board of directors and was an active participant in the Utah Law Enforcement Olympic federation. At the time of his passing, he was a school teacher at Clearfield High School. Scott spent his entire life in service to others.
Surviving are his widow Pat, sons; Justin (Elvia), Scotty (Danee), five grandsons, four granddaughters, 11 great-granddaughters, three great-grandsons, siblings: Gandy (Linda), Larry (Dee Dee), Curt (Noreen), Kim, Teri (Randy), Preston (Bertha), Bob (Nancie), Janene, and Jim (Cheryl).
He was preceded in death by a baby grandson Fernando, Mom Jean, Dad Gaetano, Mother-in-law Gwen, and Father-in-Law, Bob.
Scott was a man of his word; you could always count on him. He is deeply missed.
Funeral services were held Monday July 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 S. 2000 W. Syracuse.