Scott Kelly

July 31, 1947 ~ July 17, 2019
Scott Duke Kelly passed away July 17th of cancer. He was born on July 31st, 1947, to Geraldine Buckley and Edward Kelly. Scott graduated from Weber High in 1965. He served in Vietnam with the army and was honorably discharged in 1968.
He is survived by his children Jason (Sarah) Kelly, Dayna Heiner, and Veronica Kelly. Also six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and brothers, Kirk Kelly and Brad (Shari) Kelly. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Kelly. Cremation performed by Hughes Mortuary, St. George, UT. No services at this time.