September 9, 1958 ~ August 9, 2019
Scott Kevin Lowe, age 60, died August 9, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, following a long-term illness. Scott was born on September 9, 1958, in Ogden, Utah, to Varge Jones Lowe and Grace Craighead Lowe, both deceased.
Scott grew up in Riverdale and Roy, Utah, and is survived by his brothers, Michael Lowe and Shawn Lowe, and his sister, Lorrie (Perry) Love. Scott attended Roy Junior High School and Roy High School. Scott loved playing pool, hunting, and fishing.
Funeral services will be held at Myers Roy Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Interment will follow at Willard, Utah, Cemetery.
