October 15, 1957 ~ November 3, 2019
Scott Lee Hill returned to his Heavenly Father on November 3, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an accident. Scott was born to Fred and Shirley Hill in Ogden, Utah on October 15, 1957. He graduated from Roy High School in 1975.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He met the love of his life Tammy DeVuyst on a blind date at a Fireside in 1989.
They were sealed for eternity in the Ogden Utah Temple on July 12, 1990. They share three children and nine grandchildren.
Scott worked for Intermountain Specialty Coating for many years, then moved to Eagle Hardware, later purchased by Lowe's Hardware in Layton where he worked for the past 24 years.
Scott enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends; playing card games, listening to classic rock, playing golf, going to concerts, watching scary movies and relaxing at home with his wife and their pets.
He had a funny sense of humor and was full of interesting facts. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Scott is survived by his wife Tammy DeVuyst Hill, his children: Jessica (Jay) Davis Jordan (Emily) Hill and Brooke (Logan) Tolman; nine grandchildren: McCade, Skylee, Nathan, Brooke, McKayla, Kiaya, Isaac, Emberlynn and Jamisyn; his brother Roger (Cheryl) Hill, nieces, nephews and many cherished friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Shirley Hill and his sister Cynthia Blechert.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary. The family will meet with friends on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the mortuary. The family invites you to wear pajama pants in honor of Scott. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road.
