Scott Nelson Burgess
On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, Scott Burgess passed away at the age of 54.
Scott was born February 26, 1966, in Ogden, Utah to Albert and Reba (Nelson) Burgess, He spent his career in the auto parts department either as a counter person or manager. On July 14, 1988, he married Sara Ann Stahle.
Scott grew up with a love for bowling. As a young boy, he would mow lawns to pay for his weekly bowling league. He was known for his quick wit, an infectious laugh and his kind and loving spirit.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Albert, his mother, Reba and his brother Tom. He is survived by his wife, Sara, 2 sisters, Ilene and Marilyn, a brother, Jim and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021, at The Palms Mortuary, 1600 S Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada from 10:00 to 12:00.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com