Secundino (Nino) and Maria Juanita Martinez
With broken hearts and strong faith, the children of Secundino (Nino) & Maria Juanita Martinez announce the passing of our Beloved Mom and Dad. Mom left peacefully on June 1, 2021 at the age of 84 and Dad went to be with her on June 7, 2021 just shy of his 92nd birthday. They both passed away in their home in Sunset surrounded by their children and grandchildren.
Mom was one of seven children and she was born on July 15, 1936 in Canjilon, NM to Jose and Rafelita Serrano and Dad was one of 10 children born on June 15, 1930 in Medanales, NM to Jose and Augeda Martinez.
Mom and Dad met in Utah in 1953 where they fell in love, married and continued that love for 67 glorious years of marriage.
Mom and Dad treasured their 11 children and are survived by Lolo, Jake (Terry), Orlando (Johnnette), Pat (Melanie), Herman (Patty), Martin, Lisa (Lonnie), Mark (Donna) & Nadine (Brian). They were both Blessed with 31 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren & 6 great-great grandchildren who they loved dearly. They are preceded in death by our sister Marcie & brother Robert. Mom is survived by her sister Tia Angie of Sunset and her brother Tio Sammy of West Point. Dad is survived by his three sisters: Tia Georgia, Tia Dilly and Tia Ruby all of Medanales, NM.
Dad was the smartest man we know and Mom had the youngest, most playful heart and spirit. They truly enjoyed each other's company and there wasn't much that they ever did without each other which we now know why this was the perfect ending for the both of them. They would not have had it any other way.
~ Mom & Dad Together Again. Thank you Both for Everything ~
A viewing will be held at Aaron's Mortuary, 1050 S State Street in Clearfield, Utah on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 6:00 pm followed by the Holy Rosary at 7:30 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton, Utah on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:30 am. Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery following the Funeral Mass.
