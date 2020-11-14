Selma Faber
1924 - 2020
Our mother, Selma Faber, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Mountain Green, Utah, at the age of 96. She was born on July 6, 1924, in New York City, the daughter of Philip Ira and Sadie Levy Greenberg. She married Norman Faber in New York City on July 3, 1943 and was his devoted wife for 50 years until he passed away in 1993. Mom was a wonderful mother to three children, Vance (Noni) Faber, Joanne Faber (Jerry) Kryszek, and Karen Faber (Steven) Maddox, grandmother to seven, and great-grandmother to thirteen. She was also blessed to have four step-grandchildren and eight step-great grandchildren.
When the prize was the best mom ever, we definitely had the winning lottery ticket! Patient, supportive and understanding with a sense of humor that was contagious, she was so fun to be around. Mom had so many talents: she was a fantastic seamstress, sewing prom dresses for the girls (often with matching full length coats for us and ties for our dates), pep club outfits, band concert uniforms, and cheerleading outfits for everyone on the cheerleading squad. She loved to knit and crochet; in the 1960s she owned a small shop in North Ogden named The Handcraft House, where she taught countless adults and kids her craft. She continued sharing her talents long after she closed her store. She was a fantastic cook; her recipes included creations from several generations before her and some that she came up with herself. Mom was like her recipes: the best combination of traditional and modern. She was our very own Rose Nyland from The Golden Girls, hysterically funny, perpetually kind, and ever an optimist. Her greatest talent of all was that she was such a good friend who truly cared for everyone.
Mom was such a good sport, willing to try anything and make the best of it as a New York City girl, Utah seemed to be the wilderness, but she moved here in 1961 and ultimately loved it. She led Brownie troops and camped with her 4-H group (even though she had never been camping in her life), providing us with many humorous memories. When our father retired, they sold their home, bought a motorhome and traveled all over the United States and Canada for two years. They then became snowbirds, spending the winter months in Tucson and the spring and summer in Oregon and Utah. When Dad passed away, Mom just kept living doing everything she had always wanted to do, traveling all over the world, and making lifelong friends wherever she went.
When Mom didn't answer her phone, her message said she was "out chasing rainbows." We know she is having the best time chasing those rainbows with Dad and looking for a pot of gold at the big casino (one of her favorite places) in the sky.
Mom, like Dad, hoped to donate her body to the University of Utah Medical School, but because of the current pandemic, she was unable to; however, she is considered a "donor in spirit." A celebration of her life will be held by her loved ones from all over the country when we can get together safely.
