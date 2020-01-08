September 8, 2006 ~ January 1, 2020
Serenidy Lynn Proctor returned to her Heavenly Parents and her Savior Jesus Christ on January 1, 2020. She was born September 8, 2006, in Ogden, Utah to Camee Lynn Weaver and Brandon L. Proctor.
Serenidy accomplished so much in her short time here on earth. She's a soft- spoken, kind-hearted, talented, beautiful soul whose tender loving heart touched all she crossed paths with.
She was an amazing artist, had a passion for horses and participated in Posse where she won buckles for barrel racing and earned her spot to perform at the Ogden Pioneer Days rodeos. She loved her animals, helping Grandpa raise pigeons, hanging out with friends, shopping with her Grandma and cheto chopping.
Serenidy is survived by her parents, Camee Proctor, Scott Andersen and Brandon Proctor; four brothers, Malaki Shortman, Colby Andersen, Hunter Andersen, Sean Sheridan and one sister, Kayli Proctor; grandparents, Lonnie and Rhonda Thorpe, Brent Weaver and Annette Facer, Randall and Vickie Andersen, Muriel and Homer Proctor and many other family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Friday, January 10th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Plain City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at America First Credit Union under Serenidy Proctor Memorial Fund. .
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: