Service Correction
Cris D Porter
June 28, 1952 ~ September 20, 2020
Please join us for a graveside services on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Details will be provided at the service for a celebration of life luncheon following the services. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The family wishes to thank all of those extraordinary medical professionals and caregivers who saw Cris through his long cancer ordeal. Special thanks to Dr. Carl Gray and the whole oncology team at Utah Hematology & Oncology, to Dr. Scott Major, his Ear Nose and Throat specialist, and to his loving home health nurse, Emily Fielding. We are very grateful to all of you.