SFC Elliott J. Robbins

August 18, 1987 ~ June 30, 2019
SFC Elliott Jerome Robbins, 31, born on August 18, 1987, in La Jolla, California, passed away on June 30, 2019, in Afghanistan, after serving in the Army for 13 years. He died a Green Beret and the top medic on his team in Afghanistan and he saved many lives during his service.
He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.
Elliott is survived by his wife, Victoria Robbins; son, Elliott Jerome Robbins, Jr.; parents, Adrienne Robbins and Freeman Robbins, Jr., and six siblings, Freeman, III, Nicholas, Hillary, Jonathan, Monica, and Beatrix.
Elliott, we love you more than words can express, rest in peace.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. James The Just Catholic Church, 495 North Harrison Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden, where military honors will be accorded.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elliott J. Robbins Memorial Fund at any branch of America First Credit Union.
Condolences may be shared at: