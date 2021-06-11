SGM Dwane M. Yates (Whitey)
SGM Dwane M. Yates (Whitey), 89, passed away peacefully June 9, 2021 at his home in Tooele surrounded by family who loved him dearly. He was born December 2, 1931 to Selena West and Meredith Yates. He lived in Lehi all of his youth and had a deep love for it. He married Evelyn Wilcock in 1951 (later divorced) and together they had 6 children: Doug (Rita) Yates, Robert (Darcee) Yates, Scott Yates, Craig (Breno) Yates, Kelly Yates and Suzanne (Roger) Lozano. In 1976 he married Cynthia Hunt and enjoyed adding 5 more children to his life: Jeff Hunt, Brad (Korbi) Hunt, Julie (Mike) Sagers, Kaye (James) Crossley, Kristi (George) Perez.
Dad worked for 25 years at Tooele Army Depot and then full time with the Utah National Guard, ending his career as Sergeant Major. He served his country with love and honor for 40 years from 1951 to 1991. Later, to keep himself busy, he bought and sold RV trailers in Lehi, Utah and then was the person to first bring Harward Farms to Tooele, Utah.
He had a passion for hunting, which he shared with many family members. He worked for South Fork Hunting Club for 20 years with his father and sons. He and Cynthia enjoyed camping with their family and friends, with everyone enjoying his laughter and love at all times. Everyone who knew him usually loved him instantly. He also enjoyed watching family at many sporting events and was their #1 fan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Clyde and Linda, and also his sons Kelly Yates and Jeff Hunt and many other loved ones. He is survived by siblings John, Clarice and Jeanette, 34 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Monday June 14 at 10:00 AM at Tate Mortuary, 110 S Main, Tooele, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM at Tooele Cemetery.
Family would like to thank Harmony Hospice for their excellent service and respect during this difficult time.